Populace Coffee, Named Best in Michigan, is Opening a New Location in Petoskey

Populace Coffee has been serving wholesale customers since 2010 throughout Michigan and the US. In 2017, they expanded the Populace brand to include their flagship retail location in Bay City where they serve specialty drinks and baked goods.

Founder Andrew Heppner says Populace was one of the few boutique coffee shops in Michigan at the time, but his team built a loyal following in the blue-collar, Midwest market with their valued quick service and unfussy drinks.

Populace was able to expand into downtown Detroit via a chic and colorful 700-square-foot kiosk inside The Siren Hotel in the historic Wurlitzer Building. The kiosk is open to the public and also serves brewed coffee and room service to hotel guests.