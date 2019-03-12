On Saturday, April 27, our Wine & Weddings Event will take place to help you plan the perfect Up North Wedding!

Spend the day on Leelanau Peninsula touring wineries (and wedding venues!), meeting vendors & creating your dream wedding! Brides, grooms, friends & families visit up to 10 wineries where the top wedding vendors in Northern Michigan await to help you plan your nuptials. Did we mention everyone gets a wine taste at each winery?

To celebrate, we’re offering one lucky Pinner the chance to win two tickets to the event on us. All you have to do is use your imagination. Create a Pinterest board that showcases your dream Northern Michigan wedding. We want to see all your ideas: venues, menu items, centerpieces, entertainment, photography, and more!

Our MyNorth Weddings staff will pick one board that “nailed it” based on creativity, vision and style. Boards must be submitted by April 15th, so get pinning!

How to enter