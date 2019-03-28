Free Workshops

These storytelling adventures begin with Stacia Sexton performing an interactive, original piece that takes participants through tangled jungles, volcanic islands and mystical mountains. After exploring her tales of daring adventure, children will then be invited to dive into the Storytelling Trunk to create their own adventure. These fun-filled, 45-minute workshops are best suited to children ages 3–7 years.

“Through Parallel 45’s workshops, children will have the opportunity to engage in the art of storytelling and cultivate important skills, such as working as an ensemble and self-expression through creative play,” Stacia says. “Your family won’t want to miss this incredible chance to experience the joy of adventure through theatre performance.”