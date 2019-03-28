Parallel 45 Theatre Launches Expanded Education Program for Children
Parallel 45 Theatre is launching an expanded lineup of fun, educational programming for young children.
Led by new Director of Education Stacia Sexton, a series of free 45-minute workshops will kick off this exciting new initiative in April. “Parallel 45 Theatre cherishes the chance to support the development of its youngest audience members, and this season we are excited to expand our offerings,” explains P45 Artistic Director Kit McKay. “P45’s early childhood programming includes free theatre workshops, as well as a brand-new summer camp in partnership with Old Town Playhouse.”
Free Workshops
These storytelling adventures begin with Stacia Sexton performing an interactive, original piece that takes participants through tangled jungles, volcanic islands and mystical mountains. After exploring her tales of daring adventure, children will then be invited to dive into the Storytelling Trunk to create their own adventure. These fun-filled, 45-minute workshops are best suited to children ages 3–7 years.
• Theatre Workshop at The Little Fleet – Saturday, April 6, 3 p.m.
• Theatre Workshop at Great Lakes Children’s Museum – Saturday, April 13, 10:30 a.m.
• Theatre Workshop at State Street Marketplace – Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.
• Theatre Workshop at the Traverse Area District Library – Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m.
“Through Parallel 45’s workshops, children will have the opportunity to engage in the art of storytelling and cultivate important skills, such as working as an ensemble and self-expression through creative play,” Stacia says. “Your family won’t want to miss this incredible chance to experience the joy of adventure through theatre performance.”
Summer Camp + Professional Performance Opportunity
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for tiny humans to share the stage with professional actors, directors and designers. Parallel 45 Theatre is excited to partner with Old Town Playhouse to offer a four-week half-day workshop for 5- to 8-year-olds who will then join Parallel 45’s professional production of Little Bunny Foo Foo. All summer camp participants will be cast in the production. Children will work with Old Town Playhouse staff and Parallel 45’s Stacia Sexton throughout the project. Space is limited to 20 children.
TICKET INFORMATION: Register for the FREE workshops by going to Parallel 45 Theatre’s Facebook events. Visit the website for more information on spring and summer programming for young audiences, including summer camp information and registration, or call 231-947-2210 ext.10.
Get tickets to Parallel 45’s summer productions, including Little Bunny Foo Foo, at MyNorthTickets.com.