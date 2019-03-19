Inspired by 123 Speakeasy’s tempting event, Flights of Fancy—Eat Dessert First, I chatted with co-founder Christine Keefe about how to pair my favorite Northern Michigan desserts with local adult beverages. Enjoy!

Fudge! Peanut butter, chocolate mint, chocolate turtle …

To me, the sweetness of a light milk chocolate or local fudge screams “cognac!” Pairing chocolate with cognac or Armagnac is a pretty sure thing, but if you’re hosting a dinner party and you really want to create a special pairing, dab a bit of the brandy on your wrist, let it dry, then close your eyes and smell to pick out what notes are dominant in the spirit. You can pick a fudge or chocolate that matches with the fruit or herbs in your chosen brandy. At the Speakeasy, we infuse cognac with lavender grown on the Old Mission Penninsula, and it goes so well with our rosemary shortbread cookies—herbs like herbs; “if it grows together, it goes together!”

On the flip side, if you already have a fudge or chocolate dessert in mind that has a really sweet, dominating flavor, you can go with a more robust bourbon that won’t get trampled by the flavors in your dessert. Add a small splash of neutral, filtered water to open up the flavors of your whiskey—scientists have found that most of the flavor molecules crowd to the top layer of your drink, so adding a bit of water allows you to enjoy those flavor molecules (called guaiacol) over a longer period of time. Don’t dilute it too much though, or you’ll go past that Golidlocks zone and your drink will just taste watery and sad.

I’m having a (very large) slice of cherry pie, what should I sip?

Definitely go for Iron Fish Distillery’s Woodland Gin. This gin has one of the most luxuriously complex flavor profiles I’ve ever tasted, and they forage or grow all the ingredients that go into flavoring the spirit. I can’t think of anything more “Pure Michigan” than Montmorency cherries paired with gin sustainably distilled in Benzie County! If the thought of straight gin with a dessert is intimidating, add 1/2 ounce superfine sugar, 1/2 ounce lemon juice, 1 egg white and 2 ounces of gin to a shaker with crushed ice. Shake till your arms are exhausted (minimum 1 minute) then pour into a glass, finishing with 2 ounces of seltzer water. Voila! A classic Silver Fizz.

Apple crisp with Moomer’s vanilla ice cream—heavenly. (This recipe is a keeper.)

I know we’re supposed to stick with spirits, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t recommend Aurora Cellar’s Brut Rosé for those dining at home. If you’re coming to the Speakeasy for dessert, though, our Whisper Sister* cocktail pairs well with anything buttery or creamy. Our house apple-infused bourbon is layered with champagne and rose simple syrup, then topped with foraged rose-hip tincture. (I personally gather all of our foraged ingredients, so you can rest assured they’re safe.) The crisp bubbles cut through the fat coating your mouth, allowing you to experience the richness of the ice cream (or frosting, or butter cookie, etc.) again before cleansing your palate for your next bite. Don’t be fooled by the rose ingredients—this cocktail is aromatic, a bit on the bitter side, in fact. With a dish as sweet as apple pie, and as creamy as Moomer’s ice cream, it’s important to counterbalance the flavors and bring it all to center.

*Whisper Sister is 1920’s slang for a female proprietor of a speakeasy.