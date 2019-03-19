You have a cool business model that really works for you. Tell us how 2Mission (your Ann Arbor design and development firm), Mission Restaurant Group and Mission Management intertwine?

JC: We are partners in our restaurant projects. All the names have “mission” in them, for so many reasons, but of course because Greg and I grew up together on Old Mission Peninsula. We work on the construction, building and design. And we let those who have more expertise take the lead on the day-to-day kitchen operations and menus.

GL: Our passion is for all aspects of the restaurant: the atmosphere, how it feels, incredible food and service. So we partner with people who are our friends and care on that same level about the overall experience.

What do you tell people about growing up on Old Mission Peninsula?

GL: It starts with words like magical. Where we went to school and where we played, our classrooms with views of the bay and Power Island. It was a magical place to grow up. And still a magical place to call home. Both of our parents still live there.

How did your lifelong kinship begin?

JC: In 1975 we became friends at Old Mission Peninsula School, where we were, inexplicably, the Panthers [laughs].

GL: Our first entrepreneur adventure was picking cherries. We spent a few days, and took a cooler to the Cherry Festival parades, and walked around selling cups of cherries with my older sister. What attracted us to the food industry was being surrounded by the agriculture and the bounty of that little ecosystem.