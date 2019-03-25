Bring your red-and-white checkered blanket to Traverse City for the annual NMC BBQ. The old-fashioned picnic brings thousands of people together for buffalo burgers, potato salad, ice cream, free activities and lots of family fun. The 64th annual barbecue is Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on the Front Street campus “under the pine trees.” Advance tickets are $7.25 and include the picnic lunch and many events and activities. Ticket sales help support learning at the college through projects like these.

Get your tickets online at MyNorthTickets.com and skip the line!