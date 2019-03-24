10 New Things on Mackinac Island This Summer

A new island dock will have a separate luggage pod and covered staging area. Departing passengers can wait in a climate-controlled area protected from the weather. The dock also has a new ticket office, lighting and speaker system and has been widened by 10 feet and extended 25 feet.

On the mainland, new buses have been added to the fleet and improvements to parking operations in both Mackinaw City and St. Ignace will be completed in time for the summer season.