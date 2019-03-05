5 Rules (Made to Be Broken) to Craft the Perfect Cheese Plate
Sue Kurta, owner and maker of Boss Mouse Cheese in Kingsley, Michigan, shares five tips to achieve cheese plate perfection at home.
Choose an interesting group of cheeses.
I think three is perfect, but add more if you desire. Pick some very different cheeses, both in appearance and variety. For example, one aged cow’s milk cheese (think cheddar or gouda), one goat cheese and one blue cheese. I like to add a container of dip or pâté as well. Leave one or more of the cheeses whole, and cut up some of the others. Shaving aged cheese with a vegetable peeler creates thick slivers that look appealing and are easy to nibble.
Buy something different!
We often eat foods we are familiar with, but there are so many delicious and interesting cheeses to try. A cheese board is a great place to explore something new. Ask your cheese monger for some suggestions, or taste something that catches your eye in the cheese case—there are no rules!
Check your fridge.
You have many components of a beautiful cheese board in your house already: olives, jam or chutney, nuts, fresh fruit, pickled vegetables and one of my favorites: a nice can of sardines. There are no wrong ingredients. It’s a great opportunity to use up some opened jars of goodies from your refrigerator.
Serve any variety of crackers.
One of my favorites is a sweet vehicle like shortbread or windmill cookies, which are excellent served with cheese.
Don’t overthink it.
Cheese boards are easy because there is no cooking involved, they are ready to serve in minutes and are automatically sophisticated offering something for everyone. Exploring the taste and texture combinations is the fun of it!