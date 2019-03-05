Choose an interesting group of cheeses.

I think three is perfect, but add more if you desire. Pick some very different cheeses, both in appearance and variety. For example, one aged cow’s milk cheese (think cheddar or gouda), one goat cheese and one blue cheese. I like to add a container of dip or pâté as well. Leave one or more of the cheeses whole, and cut up some of the others. Shaving aged cheese with a vegetable peeler creates thick slivers that look appealing and are easy to nibble.

Buy something different!

We often eat foods we are familiar with, but there are so many delicious and interesting cheeses to try. A cheese board is a great place to explore something new. Ask your cheese monger for some suggestions, or taste something that catches your eye in the cheese case—there are no rules!