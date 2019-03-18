The format has evolved over the years, but members now meet monthly from September through June in Leland to discuss both fiction and non-fiction stories. “There is something quite energizing to have a really good discussion—we come away with a refreshed mind,” says Leelanau Books owner, Paula Alflen. “Reading and reflecting about a book is a kind of therapy, and this group has melded in such a way that we all feel a positive energy when we finish reading and then discussing, and sharing, a stimulating book.”

Here, Paula and her book club share their top five reasons why having a book club is the “best thing in the world” and why theirs works so well in their Northern Michigan community.