As I wander the village and feel the sense of those who’ve come before, I’m instinctively drawn to the site of what put Fayette on the map—the smelting operation. I stand near two giant white furnaces looming near shore like aging fossils. I feel puny in front of them, not just because they’re huge but because they remind me of where I am in the so-called line of progress—after all, this is a place that once reigned supreme over inhabitants’ lives, faltered and was abandoned. Drill bits from drills used to extract the dolomite for the smelting process can still be seen broken off in the sharp, square face of the cliffs near the furnaces. It makes these cliffs look somehow synthetic compared to the wind-and-water-worn cliffs a few hundred yards down the coast.

A sign posted in front of the furnaces says they were built in a hurry, at the end of the 1800s, and during their lifetime unleashed enough heat to melt 229,288 tons of ore into pure iron. Signs everywhere explain the structures of Fayette, but still, I wonder about the lives lived here.

NORTHERN TRAVELER TIP

Fayette Historic State Park Tour the town: The ghost town of Fayette is just the spot for a a fascinating learning vacation. Experience the beauty of the Garden Peninsula juxtaposed with the abandoned remains of what was one of the Upper Peninsula’s most productive iron-smelting town. There’s boating, picnicking, swimming and guided walking tours available, plus 80 rustic campsites. Admission is with a state park recreation passport ($16 at state parks, $11 at time of annual license plate renewal via the Secretary of State). To get to Fayette from U.S. 2, head 17 miles south on M-183. Call the park at 906-644-2603.

I meet Brenda Laakso my second day here. She is the Fayette Historic State Park historian, has a master’s degree in historic preservation from Eastern Michigan University and rents a house south of Fayette year round so she can work at the town site. She’s warm and approachable, with a quiet mirth and a gentle intelligence. She’s wearing brown hiking boots with her pressed khaki uniform and carries a Coach purse that holds keys to locked rooms and off-limits buildings.

Our tour starts on Furnace Hill, where 35 company-owned log cabins were assembled so cheaply that all that is left are subtle depressions in the ground. This was the working-class warren, closest to the noise, smoke and ash of the furnaces. The log homes were flush with the street, and hogs rolled in the mud right outside front doors. Laakso says archaeologists found meat bones covered in rat-gnaw marks. A parasitic soil analysis revealed that most children suffered from whipworm, because of poor hygiene and contamination.

The state park carpenter is re-creating a cabin where it once stood. Inside the replica, I have a frustrating urge to turn on a light, but there is none: the carpenter has built the cabin authentically, down to a small hole in the floor that served as a root cellar. It seems impossible that an entire family lived in a house this tiny and dark. Then Laakso tells me that to afford rent, most families also took on single men to live with them. In 1880, single boarders made up at least half of Fayette’s workforce. Women living on Furnace Hill, meanwhile, spent entire days in dark houses, mending clothes or simmering stews made with low-grade meats. But certainly, Laakso reminds me, they lived better than some of their laboring-class counterparts in cities like Detroit, Cleveland or Chicago. Instead of living in the dark, cramped city slums, Fayette’s laborers had forests to hunt, earth to grow vegetables, and the lake to swim in.