Have a Destination Wedding in Traverse City

Stephanie Tierhold and Trevor Kierczynksi met four years ago in Chicago where she works as a retail consultant and he as a senior account executive for a freight brokerage company. They were at a mutual friend’s birthday party and struck up a conversation. About five minutes in, they both pretty much knew they’d met The One. The courtship that followed involved Trevor introducing Stephanie to Traverse City, his hometown. Make that twice she fell in love at first sight.

On an October evening in 2017, Trevor invited Stephanie to his apartment for dinner. Not unusual … except this time she arrived to find a private chef preparing a very special meal. Oh yes, she said, “Yes!” After the proposal dinner, the couple met Stephanie’s parents at Cindy’s Rooftop bar at the Chicago Athletic Club where the view spreads across Millennium Park and out over Lake Michigan. A breathtaking panorama indeed, and the perfect ending to a dream day.