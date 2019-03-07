Curling, Craft Beer and Burgers at Broomstack Kitchen & Taphouse in Maple City
Broomstack Kitchen & Taphouse fired up its ovens February 6 in Maple City, and the attached Leelanau Curling Club will welcome players this spring. It’ll be Northwestern Michigan’s only dedicated curling ice open year round.
The Quick Facts
- Broomstack Kitchen & Taphouse is serving burgers made with grass-fed beef, hand-crafted pizza and crave-worthy bacon (bacon blondie a la mode, anyone?). The full bar features 20 beer taps, including a significant selection of Michigan craft brews.
- The Leelanau Curling Club will have weekly learn-to-curl events, open curling, adult leagues, youth programs, corporate and group events and curling invitational “friendlies.”
- The historic gymnasium and stage attached to the Broomstack will be available for events of all types.
- The action is all happening at the historic schoolhouse property on Burdickville Road just west of the stop sign in Maple City.
- Anyone interested in learning more or in joining the Broomstack/Leelanau Curling team, email team@eatdrinkcurl.com.
I’ve never curled. What should I know?
How athletic do you need to be … is it pretty rigorous?
We like to say that the sport of curling is for the young and old, the athletic and arthritic—anyone can do it! It’s one of the most inclusive, fun activities out there.
Food + curling is quite the combination!
How did your background prepare you for the two?
Our partners at this property, David and Theresa Gersenson, are the developers of the curling club. Our two families own the restaurant, but my husband Joey Reutter is the general manager at Broomstack. Both David and Joey curl, and I have a cooking and business admin background. We are all locals. The Gersesons live in Cedar and we live down the road in Maple City.
What types of events do you envision hosting in the schoolhouse?
How can we stay up to date on the opening of the curling facility?
Keep checking our website, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. We will share all the updates as they unfold!