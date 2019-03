For folks interested in curling, you can book a 1 hour and 50 minutes “Learn To Curl” class online (available within the next week) from our website . Learn To Curl’s will be available all weekend and several days a week. If you’re here for dinner, and there is room available, you can even sign up on the spot! Participants should wear warm clothes and can expect to learn the basic rules of curling, practice throwing the stones and sweeping. A Learn To Curl is the prerequisite to be able to book open curling time with friends or join one of our leagues.