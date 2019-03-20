Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Center Delivers Better Outcomes for Breast Reconstruction

“The number-one priority is to treat the cancer,” says Dr. Smith. “When a mastectomy is done, breast tissue is removed, and much of the skin is left behind. In the past, it was very subjective to determine if that skin would heal well.

“Now with the SPY we can determine the health of the skin that’s left behind and at that time determine if we can proceed with the reconstruction, or if we need to modify the plan,” he explains.

Before SPY technology there was a 16 percent chance patients would encounter wound-healing complications, leading to a significant rate of reoperations and additional costs to patients. Now the complication rate is down to only 1 to 2 percent.

“We’ve been able to give women much more hope that they’re going to get back to that body image they had prior to their diagnosis,” says Dr. Smith.

Judy agrees. “People need to know how wonderful he is. I tell everyone!”