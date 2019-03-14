Something special happens when you’re greeted by a four-legged friend. Tail wagging. Tongue out. Pure joy as he awaits your pat on the head.

Pure joy for him, and for you. Retirees are reminiscing about their childhoods with canines and embracing that joy once again years later by adopting a dog.

Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City has seen a steady number of retirement adoptions over the past few years.

Why? For the numerous benefits adopting a pet can bring. For example, Cherryland Humane Society Executive Director Heidi Yates shares that 5 to 15 minutes of animal therapy a day can help lower blood pressure.

Whether it’s through adoption or bringing dogs to different assisted living locations across Northern Michigan such as MediLodge and Cherry Hill Haven, the Cherryland Humane team regularly sees the joy dogs give to retirees. “It’s a win-win. The dogs get the love they deserve and the residents get the benefit of having the dogs there.”

For those looking to bring a dog back to their own homes, Cherryland Humane has a full-time behaviorist on staff who is specially trained to match the right dog for you and keep your furry friend’s life enriched until you get there.

“We really try to provide enrichment and behavior modification so when retirees come in we can try to match up with the appropriate animal. Sometimes people don’t know where to start,” Heidi says. “We have a behaviorist on staff who is here to match. Do you have an active lifestyle? Or sedentary? Do you like dog parks, etc.? We listen and try to match that up. It takes a village. It’s not just taking in animals and turning them around. We want to make sure it’s a forever home.”

Plus if you need a little help preparing for a new pet at home, Cherryland Humane Society and Traverse Outdoor Landscaping and Irrigation have teamed up for a scholarship program, so that every dog gets a five-week training course for free, providing tips, tricks, and socialization—both for the dogs and the retirees.