4 Breathtaking Settings for Your Northern Michigan Wedding
Photo(s) by Michael Murphy IV Photography
What ambiance are you dreaming of for your wedding? In Northern Michigan it all begins with water, sand, and trees…
The elegance of yachts adds a Monte Carlo-style drama … find that backdrop at the Bay Harbor Yacht Club on Lake Michigan near Petoskey.
Photos by Northern Art Photography
Yes, we love our cherries in Northern Michigan. Find the orchard and rustic barn to go with it at Cherry Basket Farm in Omena.
Photos by Dan Stewart Photography
The rolling landscape and wedge of blue West Grand Traverse Bay can make your wedding at Suttons Bay Ciders a bounty of natural beauty. The cider is delish, too!
Creative Direction, Design, and Styling by Kendall Rose, Owner and Creative Director at The Revel Rose // Floral Design and Styling by Lindsey Pritchard, Owner and Designer at Windflower Design Co. // Lead Photography by Allen-Kent Photography // Second Shooting Photography by Josh Hartman Photography // Models are Sam Gutowski and Ben Anderson // Beauty by Allison Shaughnessy Hair // Wedding Dress Boutique by Grace Elizabeth Bridal // Wedding Dress Design by Desiree Hartstock