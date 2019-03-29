29 Historical Photos of Harbor Springs You’ve Gotta See
How has the Northern Michigan town of Harbor Springs changed over the past 100+ years? Take a look.
Thank you to Beth Sylak and Kristyn Balog at the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society for helping us collect these images. Browse even more photos online at harborsprings.pastperfectonline.com.
A postcard showing the steamer Topinabee at the Devil’s Elbow, Inland Route. Handwritten across the bottom: “Come and take a ride with me / Etta.” 1907
September 2, 1910: A bird’s-eye view of Harbor Springs from Evin
View of Harbor Springs’ waterfront homes
Sailboats in Little Traverse Bay
Logging near Pellston. Perhaps the Tindall and Jackson Lumber Company
The General Store
Melching Gas and Oil Co. truck, 1924
Train along the shore of Little Traverse Bay outside Petoskey
Flower car in Labor Day Parade in Harbor Springs, 1909
An early view of Harbor Springs from the bluff
Harbor Springs High School
Helen Cronk in front of Cronk’s Fish Market on Zoll Street, 1968
Postcard of Ramona Park Hotel
East Hill in Harbor Springs
Pool at the Colonial Inn
Harbor Springs beach
Photograph of a milk wagon, Warren Carpenter
Walkway over Bridge Street
Ann and her new bike, 1953
Ramona Park Well, Harbor Springs
Zorn Park, Harbor Springs
Ice boating
Marge May holding up a large catfish, 1920
Byge, Daud and Berry
The Harbor Springs Garage, 1925
Holy Childhood Church and School, Harbor Springs
Walk to the Inn, Roaring Brook