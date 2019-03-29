MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

29 Historical Photos of Harbor Springs You’ve Gotta See

By on March 26, 2019
Historical Photos of Harbor SpringsDowntown Harbor Springs 1979, Photo by John Penrod

How has the Northern Michigan town of Harbor Springs changed over the past 100+ years? Take a look.

Thank you to Beth Sylak and Kristyn Balog at the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society for helping us collect these images. Browse even more photos online at harborsprings.pastperfectonline.com.

A postcard showing the steamer Topinabee at the Devil’s Elbow, Inland Route. Handwritten across the bottom: “Come and take a ride with me / Etta.” 1907

September 2, 1910: A bird’s-eye view of Harbor Springs from Evin

View of Harbor Springs’ waterfront homes

Sailboats in Little Traverse Bay

Logging near Pellston. Perhaps the Tindall and Jackson Lumber Company

The General Store

Melching Gas and Oil Co. truck, 1924

Train along the shore of Little Traverse Bay outside Petoskey

Flower car in Labor Day Parade in Harbor Springs, 1909

An early view of Harbor Springs from the bluff

Harbor Springs High School

Helen Cronk in front of Cronk’s Fish Market on Zoll Street, 1968

Postcard of Ramona Park Hotel

East Hill in Harbor Springs

Pool at the Colonial Inn

Harbor Springs beach

Photograph of a milk wagon, Warren Carpenter

Walkway over Bridge Street

Ann and her new bike, 1953

Ramona Park Well, Harbor Springs

Zorn Park, Harbor Springs

Ice boating

Marge May holding up a large catfish, 1920

Byge, Daud and Berry

The Harbor Springs Garage, 1925

Holy Childhood Church and School, Harbor Springs

Walk to the Inn, Roaring Brook

