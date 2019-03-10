10 Beautiful Ideas for a Memorable Northern Michigan Wedding Day
Flowers, doughnuts, and wishing wands: all ways to make your Northern Michigan wedding day unique, memorable and dreamy for you and your guests. Find inspiration in these 10 ideas.
Attach flowers to a curtain for a dreamy backdrop.
Step out of the traditional altar box with a hexagon—a shape known for its strength, just like your relationship.
Sometimes the best ideas are looking you right in the face—at your local doughnut shop! A perfect late-night treat.
Photo by The Weber Photographers
Local products with your wedding date make fabulous party favors.
Photo by Northern Art Photography
Make your menu part of the décor.
Photo by Dan Stewart Photography
Rice and birdseed are messy. Invite your guests to send you off with wishing wands—ribbons attached to sticks, sparklers …
It’s going to be your favorite cake, EVER. So frost it your favorite color!
Creative Direction, Design, and Styling by Kendall Rose, Owner and Creative Director at The Revel Rose // Floral Design and Styling by Lindsey Pritchard, Owner and Designer at Windflower Design Co. // Lead Photography by Allen-Kent Photography // Second Shooting Photography by Josh Hartman Photography // Desserts by Third Coast Bakery
The soft water-colored forest on this invite is very modern; very Up North.
Get acquainted with a party bus company. Are they going to make your bridal party comfy, safe, and be a part of the memories?
Creative Direction, Design, and Styling by Kendall Rose, Owner and Creative Director at The Revel Rose // Trolley by: Traverse City Wine and Beer Tours
A floral crown is romantic, natural and unique to you.