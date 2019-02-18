Ladies, treat yourself to an indulgent evening of pampering and good times with your girls—you all deserve it! 123 Speakeasy in Traverse City is hosting the ultimate Ladies’ Night In on Wednesday, February 27 from 5–8 p.m.

So what does an ultimate ladies’ night include? Massages by licensed massage therapist Loan Nguyễn of Loving Hands Massage & Spa, beauty consultations by the Salon Moxie team, unlimited cocktails and food, raffle prizes, a clothing swap, goodie bag and photo booth.

Ladies’ Night is a chance to meet new friends and relax to the max. 123 Speakeasy Owner Christine Keefe says guests should wear whatever makes them feel good. “Use this opportunity to go all out. No outfit is too flashy, formal, or racy—this is a night to celebrate whatever being a woman means to you. Have sequins, fringe, a flamboyant hat, or red lipstick you’ve been too nervous to try out? Tonight is the night to go for it! Prefer athleisure wear? We’re here for it! This is a fun, judgment-free zone where ladies can let their hair down.”

“It’s great for women to get out and socialize and enjoy each other,” adds Salon Moxie Owner Amanda Rhines. “Women love to learn new makeup tricks, but there are so many new products coming out all the time it’s difficult for the everyday working woman to keep up with it all. This is a fun way to learn the newest techniques from a professional and receive a little extra pampering you wouldn’t get at another event.”

Food and drink pairings will be offered throughout the evening, but since the all-inclusive package includes an open bar, ladies can order anything they like. To give guests more freedom to move around the speakeasy and participate in the clothing swap, a combination of room-temp and hot hors d’oeuvres will be passed by service staff.

Guests should bring items for the clothing swap. Any items remaining at the end of the evening will be donated to Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan.

To allow everyone a chance to enjoy massages and individualized beauty workshops, the event is limited to 40 people. The $100 ticket includes dinner, dessert, unlimited drinks, coat check, makeup tutorial and application, chair massage, clothing swap, tax, gratuity and a goodie bag valued over $20.

More information and tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com.