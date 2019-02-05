Locals come in as steady as a heartbeat for Wednesday’s date night. It doesn’t matter who your date is, says Poppycocks co-owner Whitney Butzier Biggs. Bring your bestie, hunker down in a booth and share two entrees and a bottle of wine for $45. Date night is a miracle of winter—a perk of the people, for the people. A landlord and tenant say hello and wait side by side for a table, a guy and gal in snowcaps catch up with her former boss and his wife, laughing so hard they cry.

The Butzier family opened the doors in 1989, creating a remarkable and enduring feeling of community, anchored by the dishes and drinks that people truly crave. On that list: tomato-spinach-Swiss soup and the pita chips to dunk in tahini-rich hummus, salsa or bubbling Jarlsberg cheese. These are Poppycocks classics. But the specials are where the chefs play, much to the regulars’ delight.

Six years ago, the Butziers gave Executive Chef Chris Day the reins in their storied kitchen after loving what they saw in his debut as a 21-year-old chef prodigy at Peninsula Grill. Tonight’s upbeat, seamless service in the front of the house reflects the good vibes Chris fosters back in the kitchen.

Swing open the doors to that snug stainless steel kitchen, right now in its final pregame buzz. The daily soups await their adoring fans. The servers ladle them and tear off still-warm garlic-herb rolls from a giant baking tray on their path through the kitchen.