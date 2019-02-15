A busy Northern Michigan couple chose their most relaxed time of the year to be wed in the place they go to unwind. Fall in love with this pure and simple Traverse City wedding at Historic Barns Park.

Featured in the January 2019 issue of Traverse Magazine. Get your copy.

If you’re talking construction in Northern Michigan, chances are the name Paul Maurer General Contracting comes up. In business for four decades, the firm has built some of the finest residences in the Traverse area. Meet our groom: Ben Maurer, Paul’s son and vice president of the company.

Looking for a design firm with a young, fresh sense of style? You’re bound to hear about Paige Lee Interiors. That’s the new Traverse City-based business of award-winning designer, and our bride, Paige Fuller Maurer.

With pedigrees like those, it’s not a stretch to imagine an over-the-top, Traverse City gala-of-the-year kind of a wedding. But not for this grounded couple. Yes, given their shared organizational skills and design sensibilities, there was never any doubt their wedding would be smart, stylish, understatedly elegant and perfectly executed (read: Paige’s planning binder!). Deep down, Paige and Ben wanted their wedding to reflect their Traverse City lifestyle, which revolves around family, friends and unwinding from work on hikes with their beloved fur baby, a Weimaraner named Kobe.

Fittingly, Ben proposed on one of their favorite hiking trails in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area. And they first kissed after a hike through the Grand Traverse Commons—a place Paige describes as having a “cool vibe.”