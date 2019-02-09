Traverse City’s eFulfillment Service a Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL

Northern Michigan’s eFulfillment Service Inc. has been named a Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL (third-party logistics) for 2019, for the fourth year in a row. As part of this achievement, eFulfillment Service has also been included in a listing of leading 3PL providers selected by the editors of Multichannel Merchant, covering these e-commerce fulfillment capabilities: warehousing; direct-to-customer order fulfillment (pick and pack); warehouse-to-warehouse order fulfillment (includes order prep); domestic and international shipping; kitting and assembly, and product photography.

Given the explosion of e-commerce and the increasing number of 3PLs in the marketplace, Multichannel Merchant has created this unique resource to vet 3PL providers as a value-added service for companies of all sizes looking for order fulfillment, from start-ups, crowdfunders and Kickstarters shipping under 500 orders to large online e-commerce companies shipping 20,000 orders a month, or more. The online resource is a searchable directory for merchants, in Northern Michigan and worldwide, looking for a qualified 3PL, like eFulfillment Service.

“3PLs have become an increasingly important resource for e-commerce and direct-to-customer merchants who don’t have the capital to invest in their own distribution networks,” says Mike O’Brien, senior content manager of Multichannel Merchant. “This is especially critical due to the ongoing lack of available commercial space for such facilities. We developed our Top 3PL listing as a valuable resource for merchants. Each company on the list has been selected based on its industry experience, range of capabilities and ability to handle high order flow during peak periods.”

The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL listing include vital information to help merchants in their e-commerce fulfillment process, including key capabilities, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more.

“While we stay ahead of e-commerce fulfillment trends, investing early in the technology that streamlines online order fulfillment, it’s our traditional values that set us apart,” says Steve Bulger, chief operating officer at eFulfillment Service in Traverse City. “Our customer care team, our quality control in packaging and our ability to manage special projects like Kickstarter and crowdfunding shipments are important benefits to our clients.

“Additionally, eFulfillment Service staff are experts in helping international companies with US order fulfillment. When they are looking for a fulfillment partner that treats their orders like they would and scales with their US customer growth, eFulfillment Service—right here in Traverse City—fits their needs.”

—Press release provided by eFulfillment Service

