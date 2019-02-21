Pictured Rocks Kayaking will debut a new boat this summer with two kayak launches onboard—the first of its kind on the Great Lakes. The offshore launch means paddlers get to see more of the lakeshore, including attractions like Miners Castle and Chapel Rock.

Pictured Rocks Kayaking offers guided tours, transporting customers from the docks in Munising to the famous sandstone cliffs, which reach up to 600 feet above the water. Caves, arches and rock formations with colorful names like Grand Portal, Battleship Rocks, Painted Coves and Rainbow Cave attract visitors from across the world.

“Kayaking is a very active business in the U.P.,” says John Madigan, owner of Pictured Rocks Kayaking. That sentiment is echoed by Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne, who told Marquette’s Mining Journal kayaking has exploded over the past few years.