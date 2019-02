This week I’m hanging out with two Northern Michigan radio icons: KLT midday host Terri Ray and Fox FM afternoon host Kris McCarver. Kris also hosts the Tape Deck, and Tape Deck “Time Machine” that airs daily at noon and Terri just celebrated 35 years on KLT. It was so cool hearing some of their favorite DJ and concert memories, dream concert lineups and, of course, we talked about food and the restaurants they frequent across Northwest Michigan.