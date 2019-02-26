PISTACHIO BAKLAVA

The Baklava Shop / Atlanta

Nestled in the gorgeous hinterlands of Atlanta is a charming shop with an equally charming female team of baklava-makers—Georgette Prince and her daughters Chrissy Prince and Sarah Smith (pictured above). They ship Georgette’s Lebanese grandmother’s secret-recipe treats all over the country: Gorgeous layers of ground pistachios, phyllo, butter and simple syrup. P.S. They also make cinnamon rolls that will make a grown man cry happy tears.

BACON, GRUYÈRE & ONION CREPE

That French Place / Charlevoix

Smoky lardons, sweet caramelized onions and melty Gruyère stashed in origami folds of paper-thin buckwheat batter make for a magnifique morning mic drop.

MAURICE SALAD

Riverfront Pizza & Deli / Glen Arbor

When the craving for this legendary Detroit salad hits, “Bad Sue” has your back. Ribbons of lettuce, ham, turkey, Jarlsberg cheese and sweet gherkins get kissed by a lemony, creamy dressing just like Hudson’s used to make.

SHE-CRAB SOUP

Table 14 / Ludington

Rich with sherry, crab and history—it was one of Martha Washington’s faves—executive chef Howard Iles ladles up a Lowcountry bisque at its restorative, transformative finest.

GINGER SCONE

Red Rooster Coffee & Community / Ludington

These little cuties get a double dose of ginger—ground and finely chopped candied—for a kiss of delightful heat in every buttery bite. Ludington’s favorite coffeehouse sources them from the nearby Laughing Tree Brick Oven in Hart.

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE WALNUT COOKIES

L’Chayim / Beulah

Oh, how magically, meltingly wonderful they are … and not a raisin in sight for those who worry about such things. If you pass through Beulah this summer, do not skip our (highly) honorable mention: the rugelach. Worth ALL the powdered sugar on yo’ face.

BLOODY MARY MIX

American Spoon / Various locations

Stock your fridge with this Sunday morning fun-maker, then wake up and smell the Michigan-grown horseradish, fresh garlic and vibrant dill.