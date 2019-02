Climbing a frozen cliff in the middle of nowhere isn’t for everyone. But Molly Korroch likes a challenge (at least it sounds like a good idea when she’s home with a warm cup of tea). Molly heads north to try ice climbing in Munising.

I arrived at Michigan Ice Fest headquarters at 7:45 a.m. on February 17, the last day of the festival. Laden with my giant hand-me-down puffer and oversized tote bag stuffed with extra socks and snacks, I shuffled across the icy parking lot toward the entrance. Sleepy climbing guides and staffers exhausted from the week’s work littered the hallways. I knew how they felt. I’d spent the last three days covering the UP200 sled dog race, but at some point back in December, while I was planning the trip, I decided to attempt a new challenge: ice climbing.

A young woman checked me in and walked with me to the gear room where staffers filled my already full arms with crampons, a helmet, ice climbing boots, and a harness. I voiced concern that my puffer might be too puffy and possibly immobilizing. They glanced at my ancient puffer, nodded, and threw on a bright turquoise Patagonia jacket.

I headed to the room where my group was meeting: Women’s Intro to Ice. As my fellow women trickled in, I dumped my pile of gear on the ground and began to sort through it.