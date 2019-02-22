Last weekend I ducked into Lake Ann Grocery & Hardware on a quick errand, crunching over the snow past a marquee that promised: If we don’t have it, you don’t need it.

My list read like a haiku: New mailbox numbers

A cup of homemade chili

Batteries and beer

Four house numbers, two neighborly hellos, one impulsive lottery ticket purchase and a Styrofoam bowl brimming with delicious chili later, I was on my way with all I needed. We are undyingly smitten with our hometown hardware stores in Northern Michigan for good reason. Their tenured staffers beckon us in from the cold and hand us what we need, whether it’s a bolt or a bratwurst. Here are four charmers—some in operation for 100 years—where the shelves overflow with both practicality and true small-town perks.