A Cozy Lake Leelanau Vacation Rental for a Winter Adventure

Here we are in February. The snow has coated our world now and will be the background to our days. We never really know just how long this season will last. For true Northerners and Northern Michigan lovers, this time of year is what we all really wait for. We say, bring on the layers of white.

Whether you hit the hills or just go out your backdoor, the beauty of this area is best enjoyed by way of ski or snowshoe. The only tracks around us are those of our furriest of friends that got out there first. We get in a great workout and even break a sweat during zero-degree temps. This is exactly how we spend this quiet weekend morning.