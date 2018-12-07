We’ve got snow! MyNorth has partnered with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News, to bring you the latest Northern Michigan snowfall map, updated each week.

Northern Michigan Snowfall Update

December 7

Northern Michigan’s snowy season started early and has been adding up. It was great for hunters with tracking snow for much of the firearm deer season. There’s a wide range in season totals so far with lake effect being the biggest factor in the differences. Gaylord, Traverse City and Houghton Lake are around average while Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie are both well above average.

This weekend starts off cold with a couple of snow showers, but they won’t amount to much. Skies then set to dry out as high pressure slides into the region. That means very quiet skies with sunshine developing through the weekend! Snow lovers are not a fan of this forecast as there isn’t much of anything large expected for a while. Looks like the best place to go for notable snow is in the U.P. and local ski resorts.

Our overall pattern hasn’t changed much the last two weeks but it’s enough to allow some seasonable air to slide back into the region. The longer-term forecast shows the chance of about one storm every six days or so. But with slightly warmer temps that means it could be rain or snow.

We only have a few of our Ladies’ Night packages left at our office (125 Park St.). Stop by to get a gorgeous copy of Beautiful Sleeping Bear Dunes with a full year of Traverse Magazine, 12 issues, for the special price of $25—makes a great gift (even for yourself)!

(Can’t make it to the Traverse Magazine office, get gift subscriptions online)

Winter Fun in Northern Michigan