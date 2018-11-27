5 Traverse City Wine Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2019

Summer is over but wine is still flowing on Old Mission Peninsula. Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula (WOMP) is preparing for the new year with a fun-filled event lineup that brings wine lovers back to the area year after year. From classic comfort food pairings to a brand new event, Rosé Between the Bays, there’s something for everyone at these Traverse City wine events.

Winter Warm Up • January 19, 2019

Shake off the winter chills while you taste your way along the wine trail. Visit nine wineries, each featuring seasonal, comfort food small bites from local restaurants paired with wine. The event will leave you with a cozy-glow, full belly and a special souvenir mug. Tickets for the 2019 Winter Warm Up go on sale Wednesday, November 21 at 10 a.m.

Romancing the Riesling • February 16, 2019

C’est l’amour—of all things riesling, that is. This annual event celebrates the grape that defines white wine and the varietal for which the Northern Michigan wine region is best known. Each winery pairs a favorite riesling—of which recent awards include best in the world and scores of 93+ points from other highly respected international reviews—with a delectable food offering. Tickets go on sale December 18 at 10 a.m.

Blossom Day • May 18, 2019

Bring on spring! On Old Mission Peninsula, that means new wine releases. Sample the latest vintages and celebrate the arrival of warmer weather in Northern Michigan. Enjoy fresh food and wine pairings at each of the nine wineries.

Rosé Between the Bays • June 8, 2019

New in 2019! This celebration of the quintessential summer wine showcases the many diverse and delicious pink drinks produced on Old Mission Peninsula. A perfect way to welcome in summer Up North. This event will have a lakeside picnic vibe and local light bites.

Mac & Cheese Bake-Off • November 30, 2019

America’s favorite comfort food gets an upgrade at the hands of celebrated Northern Michigan chefs. Nine top local restaurants partner with a winery to create the perfect mac & cheese and wine pairing. Participants vote for the best pairing, cheesiest and people’s choice. It’s one of our most popular events—tickets will sell out, likely within a few hours.

—Press release provided by WOMP

For more Northern Michigan wine events, visit MyNorthTickets.com.