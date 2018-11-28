Old Christmas Weekend, best known for its locally famed Manistee Sleighbell Parade, turns 30 this year. (The Northern Michigan event runs December 6–9.) For 29 of those, local architect Kendra Thompson has been buying, roasting and gifting chestnuts with friends at four grilling stations along the parade route while decked out in a period-perfect cape and hat. Most parade-goers have tasted the treat but not all know the origins of the custom—and event itself. But first, the chestnuts…

Where do you get them?

We initially got them through the local grocery store’s produce wholesaler—an Italian chestnut. Later a gentleman from Grant, Michigan, contacted me about the chestnuts he was growing. We’ve purchased from him ever since. They’re a little smaller and much sweeter.

How does the cooking process work?

Cooking time is really dependent on how hot the charcoal is. When we first get started on parade day, it takes a little longer, and people get a little anxious. If they bear with us, the chestnuts will get roasted. When the coals are going really well, it only takes about five minutes. The shell will split open slightly, and the ones really done will pop.

Where’d the idea get its start?

A lot of towns have Christmas parades, but none have a Christmas parade like Manistee’s Sleighbell. The whole concept is that it’s done in a historic fashion, meaning there are no motorized vehicles, not a bunch of bells and whistles. There are horses and carriages and caroling groups dressed up in a way that depicts our Victorian heritage, our historic heritage. In England and across Europe during the cooler weather, there’ll be vendors selling chestnuts—that’s how the chestnuts plugged in. But we’ll always give the chestnuts for free. We’re not looking to make money. We’re looking to spread cheer.