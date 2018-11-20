The long-kept secret to working hard and playing hard in the Michigan elements is simple: stay dry and warm in duds that will last a lifetime. We explored Jay’s Sporting Goods—family-owned and headquartered in Clare since 1971 with a second location in Gaylord—to find the classics, both new and tried-and-true.

Oh, yes, northwoods ruggedness is in style, from the beard to the boots. But it’s style with staying power. Here’s our winter woods wish list, from head to toe…

Lumberjill

Look 1: Stormy Kromer Harris wool cap with flannel lining and pull-down ear band, $59.99; C’est Moi Clothing Co super breathable Bamboo Turtleneck in grey, $34.99 and Fleece Lined Legging (they feel like a warm hug), $19.99; cozy-chic Mountain Khaki Countryside Cowl Neck Sweater, $112.99; Born Tonic handcrafted leather boot, $164.99; Woolrich Kendell Creek Soft Wool Blanket, $169.99.

Look 2: Stormy Kromer Watch Cap made with Eco Ragg wool and knit in the US, $29.99; Mtnkhak Josie Dress with super-soft herringbone fabric, $79.99; Mtnkhak Ooh La La Down Vest with a gathered waist and oversized collar (it’s the most flattering down vest on the market), $189.99; Icebreaker 260 Tech Leggings made with 100% merino wool, $110; Sorel Footwear Slimpack Ii Lace Boots are waterproof and have a super-cozy microfleece lining, $144.99; Hults Bruk Akka Forester’s Axe has a long hickory handle and only weights 2.2 pounds—perfect for camping trips, $159.99.

Lumberjack

Icebreaker 260 Tech Long-sleeve Crew, in merino wool jersey for cold-weather wicking and warmth, $110; Mountain Khaki Saloon Flannel Shirt, $74.99, Mountain Khaki Ranch Shearling Vest made from stretch canvas, $109.99; Mountain Khaki Chamber 106 Pant in performance stretch canvas with cell phone pocket, $69.99; Thorogood American Heritage Toe Maxwear Wedge, 8 “ to keep snow at bay (plus they’re made in the USA), $174.99; Stanley Classic Vacuum Growler allows you to transport 64 ounces of your favorite brew for quick-draw sipping and sharing, $54.99.

Lumberdog

K-9 Comfort waterproof reflective red collar, $14.99(available in Jay’s stores); Stormy Kromer The Outsider Bandana in easy-on, easy-off cotton flannel—ideal for people or pooches, $19.99.

Must-Haves

Detroit Grooming handcrafted beard oils and men’s grooming products, $14.99 to $21.99; Montana Silversmiths Sky Fletched Arrow Ring, in opal and sterling silver, $58; Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, 15” for Paul Bunyan-sized flapjacks, $49.99.

Get the Goods

Sam and Laura Brown (pictured) live with their dog Layla in Leelanau County. Their holiday wish is for more people to “explore Michigan’s wild side.” Keep up with their adventures on Instagram at @wildly_yours.

From our Friends at Jay’s Sporting Goods