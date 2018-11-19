Ski Free at Crystal Mountain on Thanksgiving

Crystal Mountain is so thankful for this year’s early snow and cold temperatures that lift tickets will be free when the resort opens for skiing and riding on Thanksgiving Day, November 22. It’s the Northern Michigan ski resort’s earliest opening in four years.

The chairlifts will run from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with free lift tickets and a flat rate of $15 for adult or kids equipment rental. In the meantime, snowmaking crews will maximize efforts on the Buck, Cheers to Lou (formerly known as Cheers) and Main Street downhill trails to get as much terrain open as possible for opening day. In addition to natural snow, the resort has been able to make snow multiple nights since Friday, November 9. Crystal Mountain has 147 snowguns that under ideal conditions can cover the entire mountain in a foot of snow in approximately 45 hours. The temperature must be 28 degrees or colder in order to make snow.

Crystal Mountain will also be open for skiing and riding (9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) from Friday, November 23 through Sunday, November 25. Lift tickets will cost $25 for adults, $15 for juniors (ages 7–17) and seniors (ages 60–79) and free for kids 6 and under. Ski and snowboard rental will be $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Following the holiday weekend, downhill trails will close midweek as crews continue snowmaking in order to open more terrain in the weeks ahead. Visit crystalmountain.com/snow for updated lift hours and conditions.

The last time Crystal Mountain opened on Thanksgiving Day was 2013. As is tradition, the resort has a number of events and activities planned for its Thanksgiving Reconnect Weekend. The new ice skating rink is set to open in the center of the village for the holiday weekend. The Turkey Vulture Trot 5K benefitting Wings of Wonder will be Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m. The Holiday Trail Celebration (free to the public) will be held Friday night (November 23 from 6–9 p.m.) with the First Light Celebration (also free to the public) on Saturday night, November 24, from 5–6 p.m.

—Press release provided by Crystal Mountain

Northern Michigan Ski Hills OPen on Thanksgiving