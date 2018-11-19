Boss Mouse Smoked Butter Elevates Everything

This local smoked butter will change the way you cook.

From her storybook-farm in Kingsley, Sue Kurta, founder, owner and head cheesemaker at Boss Mouse Cheese, has helped pioneer Northern Michigan’s small but luscious artisanal-cheese industry. Kurta’s cheese, handmade using milk from Traverse City’s Moomers dairy, has garnered legions of fans—fans whose need-for-cheese turned (also) to butter when she began cold-smoking creamy butter chunks in applewood smoke.

What should you do with this dreamy and totally Northern Michigan delicacy? Anything your heart desires. Here are some ways to use it that will help stoke your cravings.

Slather on good bread

Spread on corn on the cob

Drizzle on squash

Sauté mushrooms

Scramble eggs

Melt it on popcorn

Caramelize onions

Top a baked potato

Baste a butter burger or steak

Fry hashbrowns

Boss Mouse Smoked Butter also comes vegan and salt-free. Find out where to purchase it, including how to order it online at bossmousecheese.com.