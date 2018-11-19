Celebrating Northern Michigan, Because Everyone Loves Up North

Share the beauty of Northern Michigan with your friends and family all year long by gifting Traverse Magazine … because everyone loves Up North.

Your slice of home, your great escape

The place of trees, the land of lakes Paddles push, creating wakes Sandy shores and Sandhill Cranes Blowing wind, and roaring fires Fresh pints, and hungry diners Sunken ships, and climbing spires The mighty mack, and bike riders Symphonies, and spinning fire Pumpkins carved with crooked smiles Golden leaves outstretched for miles Lighting trees, excited riders dust off skis Snow flies while music rings The melting white gives way to green Finding shrooms and climbing dunes Blushing brides and grinning grooms Local wines and gourmet food A road to drive as flowers bloom,