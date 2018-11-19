Ride a Sleigh to a Cozy, Fireside Dinner at Boyne Highlands

In a place that takes pride in traditions, the Aonach Mor Moonlight Dinners at Boyne Highlands Resort stand apart. Superior service and delicious food served by crackling firelight create an atmosphere that’s simply unforgettable.

The evening begins with a sleigh ride from the Main Lodge lobby to the North Peak. Upon arrival, guests disembark to an inviting bonfire before taking their seats at nearby tables, each adorned in white linen and illuminated by candlelight. On clear nights, you’ll see the lights of the Mackinac Bridge. A live acoustic guitarist strums favorite tunes, rounding out the comfortable atmosphere.

Whether it’s your first date, anniversary or a family celebration, this is a winter wonderland experience everyone will love. Aonach Mor Moonlight Dinners begin December 26 and run until February 23. View the full list of dates.

The three-course dinner costs $95 per person, all ages, and includes tax and 20% gratuity in addition to the sleigh ride and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.

Aonach Mor Moonlight Dinner Menu