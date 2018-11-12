The new year is right around the corner, so enjoy every last moment of 2018. Celebrate the holidays with loved ones and pop a few bottles with friends as we close out the year at these Northern Michigan events in December.

Eat, Drink & Be Merry

A day of holiday cheer in Bellaire. Start the day with a free kid’s movie and ornament making, then warm up at the annual Soup Cook-Off with 10+ participating restaurants. (Salmon chowder from Pelican’s Nest won last year—yum.) Visit with Santa after the Parade of Lights and community tree lighting.

9th Annual Unsilent Night | December 7

Pull out those boomboxes and iPods and be a part of Traverse City’s sound sculpture. Save your spot, download the music and play it aloud on your portable device as the group travels through The Village grounds. The more participants, the better it sounds. The sound sculpture ends at Left Food Charley Winery for cookies and music by Jeff Brown. $1 from every glass and $10 for every boombox donated will go to Boots for Kids. Reserve your spot.

Breakfast with Santa | December 15

Santa Claus is coming … to breakfast. Enjoy a family-friendly buffet at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick will be on hand for photos and to visit with children. There will also be face painting, balloon artists, a DJ, Christmas cookie design station and more holiday magic than you can shake a candy cane at.

Brunch with Santa | December 16

Bring the family to Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay for a special brunch with Santa. The festive Inn will be the backdrop for this strolling brunch, including a fun pancake bar that will delight your little ones. Santa will be on hand for those priceless photo ops and to hear Christmas wish lists. There’s something for Mom and Dad too, wine will be available by the glass or bottle.

Bridge Drop | December 31

A new year celebration that lasts all day long in downtown Charlevoix. Horse-drawn wagon rides, s’mores and hot cocoa, snowman contest and a free family movie all take place from 1–4 p.m. Tommy Tropic’s One Man Circus will get the crowd fired up before the spectacular fireworks shows at 9 p.m. and midnight. The Memorial Bridge will be dropped at midnight to welcome in 2019.

New Year’s Eve Parties at Treetops Resort | December 31

Get ready for not one, but three parties. (1) Family Party has fun for all with a DJ, photo booth, party favors and an elf on stilts. Enjoy snacks and drinks, cash bar for the parents and fireworks at midnight. (2) The Grown-Up Party is at the Top of the Hill in Legends from 9:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. with live entertainment from Strait Shooters. Enjoy party favors, a champagne toast, bonfire just outside with s’mores and fireworks. (3) The Hunter’s Grille party is perfect for a more private experience as it only comes with the Platinum & Diamond Buffets.

This year has been filled with plenty of good times and memories made in Northern Michigan. Thank you to all for checking out my top picks each month. Let me know what kind of event articles you would like to see in 2019—comment below or drop me a note: [email protected]



Cheers to a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! —Hannah