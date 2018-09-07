October will be buzzing as the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts The Hunt for the Reds of October, an event focused on the exploration and discovery of the great red wines of the Leelanau Peninsula. Northern Michigan wine lovers have long enjoyed Leelanau’s whites, but this fun event will have people sipping red all month long.

The Hunt for the Reds of October takes place weekdays (Monday through Friday) throughout the entire month of October. Your ticket gets you a complimentary pour at each of the more than 20 participating wineries offering diverse red wines: big and bold Cabernet Francs and Merlots, aromatic and spicy Pinot Noirs and many more.

Tickets are only $10, and $5 of every ticket benefits the American Red Cross of Northern Michigan. Great wines for a great cause!

The Details:

Tickets: $10 per person, includes a signature wine glass, a complimentary red wine pour at each winery, $5 donation to American Red Cross

Pick up glasses and tickets beginning October 1, Monday–Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Office (10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Studio 1, Traverse City)

(10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Studio 1, Traverse City) For questions, call 231-642-5550.

