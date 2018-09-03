Race Through a Vineyard & Go Wine Tasting at Annual Harvest Stompede
Enjoy everything the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail has to offer, from vineyard to tasting room, September 8–9 at the annual Harvest Stompede.
This annual weekend starts with a spectacular race through Leelanau’s vineyards followed by a self-guided wine tour along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail featuring world-class wines and culinary delights that reflect the season’s bounty.
The weekend’s festivities kick off Saturday morning at Ciccone Vineyard with the Harvest Stompede race. While race registration is not included with your wine tour ticket, or in any way required, it’s considered one of the most unique races in the country and a great event for spectators. The one-of-a-kind course meanders through a rolling vineyard heavy with ripe wine grapes that will soon to be picked. The race is designed for both serious and recreational runners or walkers with options for a 5K walk, 5K run or 7-mile run. Register for the race here.
The Harvest Stompede Wine Tour starts on Saturday immediately following the race. The tour takes place from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday and 12–5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $40 and include a souvenir wine glass and a special wine pour and food pairing at each of 24 participating wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail (view the food and wine pairings). After your featured pairing, most wineries offer an additional two to three complimentary tastes. Tickets do not include race registration and are non-refundable.
