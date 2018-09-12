Let us plan your weekend. Snag a ticket to these Northern Michigan events and enjoy every moment of those few glorious days.

Dancing with the Kiogimas at the Music House | Friday the 14th

Mel and Nancy Kiogima are bringing their love of dance to the Music House Museum in Williamsburg this Friday. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a dance lesson from these area legends and then guests can dance the evening away! Beginners to accomplished dancers are welcome. While it is fun to come as a couple, no partners are needed as there will be plenty of people to dance with available. Get ready for a night of music and moves.

Northern Home & Cottage Home Tour | Saturday the 15th

Eight incredible homes with details and layouts that will make you feel like you’re in a real-life Pinterest board. The tour features some of the most gorgeous waterfronts we’ve ever seen. One home is on a golf course. And then there’s the one with its own airstrip‚ yep, an airplane hangar is a part of this stunning home. Plus there’s a party along the way in an art gallery with some delicious local food—a must-see stop for sure. You’re not going to want to miss this Petoskey Area Home Tour.

Harvest BBQ Party | Saturday the 15th

Relax and enjoy the unlikely, yet delicious, pairing of Pig’s Eatin’ Ribs slow smoked BBQ and Shady Lane Cellars handcrafted wines in Suttons Bay. Hosted from 4–8 p.m. with music from Brett Mitchell from 4–7 p.m., guests will enjoy winemaker- and vineyard manager-hosted tasting stations to accompany their BBQ. Cheers to good food and good wine!

Celebrate a few things that make Michigan so great: beer, boats and time spent on the water. Hops and Props on the River returns to downtown Manistee with more than 100 beers from 35 Michigan breweries. Enjoy viewing classic Century boats as well as new boats, and bring your appetite—several food trucks will be at the event.

Mamma Mia! | Sunday the 16th

Head to Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City to enjoy this family favorite and one of Broadway’s top selling musicals. ABBA’s hit songs tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. She hopes he can give her away at her wedding but when her quest brings together three possible dads on a small Greek island, things become much more complicated than she expected.

