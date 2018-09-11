Why are Mackinac Island and Mackinaw City spelled differently? And how are they pronounced? Mack-in-aw or Mack-i-nack—we get to the bottom of the mystery. Here to help is Phil Porter, Director of Mackinac State Historic Parks.

