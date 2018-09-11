Is it Mackinac or Mackinaw? How to Pronounce These Michigan Vacation Spots
Why are Mackinac Island and Mackinaw City spelled differently? And how are they pronounced? Mack-in-aw or Mack-i-nack—we get to the bottom of the mystery. Here to help is Phil Porter, Director of Mackinac State Historic Parks.
Watch this video before your Mackinac or Mackinaw vacation—or the locals will laugh at you.
