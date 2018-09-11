MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Is it Mackinac or Mackinaw? How to Pronounce These Michigan Vacation Spots

By on September 11, 2018
Why are Mackinac Island and Mackinaw City spelled differently? And how are they pronounced? Mack-in-aw or Mack-i-nack—we get to the bottom of the mystery. Here to help is Phil Porter, Director of Mackinac State Historic Parks.

Watch this video before your Mackinac or Mackinaw vacation—or the locals will laugh at you.

