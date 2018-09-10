Fall Lodging Discounts in Traverse City

Two truths: Traverse City is pretty (great) in the fall, and saving a couple bucks is pretty smart. This season Traverse City Tourism combines its beauty and brains in another round of Fab Fall specials.

From September 4 through December 14, visitors can rake in discounts at participating resorts and hotels, plus score exclusive savings on shopping, dining, spa services and entertainment.

If you’re into wine tasting, come check out 40+ wineries during their annual harvest. It’s the same time of year our hops are plucked and used at a dozen local breweries, and our craft distilleries, well, they’re still stilling this fall, too. Whatever your libation, be sure to balance with our drool-worthy food scene, rated among the country’s top five food towns by Bon Appetit.

And hey, if you’re eating and drinking this fall, you should probably get a little exercise too. Whether that’s window shopping the 150+ boutiques, galleries and cafes of downtown Traverse City, or hiking the glowing Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, it’s not hard to get all your steps in Northern Michigan. (Especially this time of year, when TripAdvisor.com calls us one of America’s Top 10 Fall Foliage Destinations!)

Fab Fall lodging must be directly booked through participating hotels available now at fabfall.com—view the packages. Upon check-in, you’ll receive coupon books and information on how to spend your time in all the best places of the season. Discounts? Vacation? Pretty fall colors? Yes, friend. Welcome to Traverse City, a pretty great place.

Press release provided by Traverse City Tourism.

