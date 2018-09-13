Make the Best-Ever Smoked Salmon Bagel with Help from John Cross Fisheries
Stop by John Cross Fisheries in Charlevoix to build the best-ever smoked salmon bagel.
It’s as mom-and-pop as it gets. June Cross has run John Cross Fisheries (209 Belvedere Ave., 231.547.2532), a Charlevoix institution since 1945, with her husband, Jack Cross Jr., and their children, Kellie Sutherland and Jack Cross III. Swing through the lake-worn screen door after school gets out, and you’ll likely spot a Cross grandkid deboning fish or gently setting a beautiful walleye fillet on ice for a traveling customer. Don’t miss the whitefish sausage and June’s expertly (and secretly) seasoned Three Fish Dip, rich with salmon, lake trout and whitefish. Or do as we did and snag a hunk of flaky and melt-in-your-mouth hot-smoked salmon to be the star of a breakfast bagel.
Build-Your-Own Brunch Bagel
It’s the simplest do-ahead brunch for company you can imagine, and we’re all for easy. Let friends and family start with a plain bagel canvas and adorn to their liking. Here’s what you need:
- Smoked salmon
- Fresh bagels
- Cream cheese
- Sliced radishes
- Shaved red onion
- Sliced cucumbers
- Capers
- Sprouts or baby greens
- Lemon slices or wedges
- Cracked black pepper
