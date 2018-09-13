Stop by John Cross Fisheries in Charlevoix to build the best-ever smoked salmon bagel.

It’s as mom-and-pop as it gets. June Cross has run John Cross Fisheries (209 Belvedere Ave., 231.547.2532), a Charlevoix institution since 1945, with her husband, Jack Cross Jr., and their children, Kellie Sutherland and Jack Cross III. Swing through the lake-worn screen door after school gets out, and you’ll likely spot a Cross grandkid deboning fish or gently setting a beautiful walleye fillet on ice for a traveling customer. Don’t miss the whitefish sausage and June’s expertly (and secretly) seasoned Three Fish Dip, rich with salmon, lake trout and whitefish. Or do as we did and snag a hunk of flaky and melt-in-your-mouth hot-smoked salmon to be the star of a breakfast bagel.

Build-Your-Own Brunch Bagel

It’s the simplest do-ahead brunch for company you can imagine, and we’re all for easy. Let friends and family start with a plain bagel canvas and adorn to their liking. Here’s what you need:

Smoked salmon

Fresh bagels

Cream cheese

Sliced radishes

Shaved red onion

Sliced cucumbers

Capers

Sprouts or baby greens

Lemon slices or wedges

Cracked black pepper

We met with June back in July 2012 to get a behind-the-scenes look at the fishery and try her favorite recipes—they’re amazing. Get the recipes and read the Traverse Magazine feature story about John Cross Fisheries.

