We know dogs add much to our lives. But studies show they not only make us happy, but also keep us healthy—having a dog in your life darn near guarantees increased activity, lower blood pressure, and elevated moods.

Dogs can also be the ultimate motivators too. A long run seems better with a little company. Plus a dog will be happy to hit the trail with you every day—rain or shine—and daily physical activity improves blood flow, reduces blood pressure and aids weight control.

But what’s great for you may not be great for the fuzzy guy. Sure, exercise is important for a healthy pet, but the family pet has different needs on the trail than you do. For example, overexertion can be a problem. Dogs live to make us happy; lots of times they don’t know to quit or slow down when they need to, and since they don’t show or express pain as we do, it can be hard to tell if your canine friend is hitting the wall. But easing them into your workout routine gradually—say, starting off with 2 miles and slowly building up—lets them get fit and gain endurance. And while our Up North landscape is an ideal place for a dog-and-human workout duo, there are some hazards of the trail that can sideline your pooch. Here are a few tips to help keep your furfolk raring to go, courtesy of Dr. Charles Morrison DVM, of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital.

10 Safety tips for working out with your dog