This week I’m at the beautiful Grand Traverse Resort and Spa with Aerie sous chef Bryan Petrick. Aerie Restaurant & Lounge is on the 16th floor and provides spectacular views of Grand Traverse Bay with food to match.

Petrick is a 2012 graduate of the Culinary Arts program at The Art Institute of Michigan in Novi. Prior to graduation, he worked at the Cherry Blossom Japanese Restaurant in Novi, the Ironwood Grill in Plymouth, and the Texas Corral Steakhouse in Canton.

