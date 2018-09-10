MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Lick the Plate Podcast: Episode 30 Aerie Restaurant & Lounge

By on September 10, 2018
Aerie Restaurant & Lounge

This week I’m at the beautiful Grand Traverse Resort and Spa with Aerie sous chef Bryan Petrick. Aerie Restaurant & Lounge is on the 16th floor and provides spectacular views of Grand Traverse Bay with food to match.

Petrick is a 2012 graduate of the Culinary Arts program at The Art Institute of Michigan in Novi. Prior to graduation, he worked at the Cherry Blossom Japanese Restaurant in Novi, the Ironwood Grill in Plymouth, and the Texas Corral Steakhouse in Canton.

Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com host David Boylan has a long history in the Northwest Michigan area. His ties include a sibling cherry farm in Empire, participating as a regular judge at the Empire Asparagus Festival, featuring local chefs on his “Summer in Michigan” series on Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, visiting area ports as a First Mate on a corporate yacht through college, and as a longtime Great Lakes surfer.

In addition to hosting Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com and 93.9 The River in Michigan, his show also airs on FM 94.9, KSON, and Sunny 98.1 in San Diego, and can be found in the print and digital editions of Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California. When he is not busy telling culinary stories in several markets, he runs Artichoke Creative, a boutique digital marketing firm. He is an avid fisherman, gardener, cook, surfer, sailor, runner, and is the youngest of six, all of whom share his gift of storytelling.

