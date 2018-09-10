10 Roadside Parks in Northern Michigan Worth the Stop

Enjoy the ride north with pitstops and picnics at the 10 most beautiful roadside parks in Northern Michigan as chosen by our readers.

Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, Empire

If you’ve never taken this 7-mile drive through dune and water Nirvana, better put it on your bucket list. (Watch this video of Pierce Stocking—though nothing beats seeing it in person.)

Arcadia Overlook, Manistee County

Just off M-22, this park is also known as Inspiration Point. Climb to the top deck (be ready for stairs) and you’ll understand why. (Going? You can also stop at these five scenic spots near Frankfort and Arcadia.)

Center Road Scenic Overlook, Traverse City

Enjoy an incredible view of West Grand Traverse Bay then stop by Chateau Grand Traverse, right next door, to celebrate with a glass of wine.

More roadside parks in Northern Michigan (click the links for a Google Map).