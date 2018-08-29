Draper Construction and its team never cease to amaze with their skill and creativity. Those qualities are on full display in this Torch Lake home that blends rustic industrial sensibilities with a classic lodge feel. See it on the Petoskey Area Home Tour September 15.

Location

3515 NW Torch Lake Dr., Kewadin

Contractor

Draper Construction, 231.322.3015

After being wowed by the home’s stone, shingle and clapboard exterior, tourgoers will be treated to a full-on view of Torch Lake through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows in this home’s great room. And that massive glass door? With his characteristic resourcefulness, Draper utilized a glass fabricator who is one of three in North America with kilns large enough to create it.

As is his signature, Draper’s use of multiple woods—cypress beams and ceiling, white oak floors, walnut doors and trim—sets the rich, welcoming tone of this home. And as always, custom touches abound such as a raised live-edge panel that runs the length of each of the interior solid-walnut doors.

The great room boasts some truly original elements including a soaring Fond du Lac stone fireplace (built by BBG Masonry) with two stone insets, one for the flat screen and another, above it, where a wreath will hang. The fireplace mantel is a reclaimed beam that the homeowners found in an architectural elements market.

The homeowners also found the two beams that are used in a hanging light fixture that is the focus of the dining/ kitchen area. The beams are crisscrossed together with black steel bars to create the effect of a 19th-century trestle bridge. Antique pulleys and Edison bulbs hang from the “trestles,” creating an artful and historic look. The walnut-slab dining table that sits beneath the fixture rests on antique rivets, playing off this vintage industrial vibe. Go ahead and call it steampunk, a look that is carried on through the home in black-steel ceiling panels and exposed black steel beam rivets.

With its Symphony brand walnut cabinetry, custom-designed by Angela Goodall and made in Kitchen Choreography’s own studio, the kitchen is purposefully blended into the rest of the great room so as not to detract from the lake view outside the big windows. A Sequoia Brown quartzite island seats five people. A custom range hood by Ace Welding, as well as a Wolf Range and SubZero refrigerator round out this compact, efficient kitchen area. A walk-in pantry houses two freezer drawers.

There is so much more in this home—an office with a hidden room, a gorgeous onyx tile floor, a downstairs game room outfitted with another fireplace and kitchen … Inspired landscaping by 365 Outdoor adds the final touches to this must-see home.

Tickets to the Petoskey Area Home Tour are available on MyNorthTickets.com.

Thank you to our sponsors.