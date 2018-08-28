Sneak Peek! House #6 on the Petoskey Area Home Tour is a Fab Renovation

Most 10-year-old homes aren’t candidates for a full-blown reno. But sometimes good bones and inspiration can come together and become something truly fantastic. See this beautiful renovation project on the Petoskey Area Home Tour September 15.

Location

11180 Evergreen Point Rd., Charlevoix

Contractor

Birchwood Construction, 231.439.1600

The new homeowners of this Charlevoix gem found it in great shape, but they love to entertain, and the home was missing a wow factor and a certain sense of playfulness. So the duo hired Birchwood Construction to sweep through with a complete cottage-style-and-then-some re-vamp. Birchwood Construction partner, Ken Provost, headed up the project.

First, some exterior work—the roof got a reno, ditching a short and not-too-functional widow’s walk in favor of an altered roofline and new dormers. The old roof was lifted off wholesale, and a new roof was built in the driveway and hoisted back up with a crane.

Inside, Provost turned up the heat—installing all new in-floor heat, driveway heat, patio heat, and a “pebble” on the patio, a huge stone hollowed out for a fireplace. To deal with the elements, the homeowners added electronic down-screens.

No remodel is complete without rethinking the kitchen, but in this case, the original kitchen remains—however, the homeowner installed an additional kitchen in the basement just for entertaining. Along with the downstairs kitchen came a bunkroom and a full guest suite to let visitors feel completely at home.

As a former collegiate football player, the husband added an exercise room on the main floor and insisted on 80-inch TVs wherever possible to enjoy games on the big screen. But those aren’t the only focal points. Four, glass bifold Nanawalls—the largest one spanning 22 feet—let the couple and all their guests continue to be drawn to the gorgeous lake view.

Outside, the party potential sky-rocketed with the installation of a 75-foot lap pool with infinity edge. “The landscaping is one of the most amazing parts of the project,” says Ken, who credits Drost Landscape in Petoskey for integrating the blue stone stonework throughout to create an amazing outdoor sanctuary. A surrounding patio and outdoor kitchen allow for all-day hangouts poolside. Just below the outdoor kitchen, a stonework beach garage, about the size of a single-stall garage, houses any and all toys for pool, beach, boating and more.

Everywhere you turn, there’s a blinged-out custom detail to make the home more accessible (like a new elevator) and gathering friendly (like around the nine-foot custom fireplace). “It’s been such an incredibly fun project to be a part of,” says Ken. “This home is ready for entertaining; it’s truly one of a kind.”

