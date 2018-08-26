Lake Ann Brewing Co. has become a beer and live music destination for locals, craft beer aficionados and music heads from all over the Midwest. Owner Matt Therrien books top local and regional talent to perform on his killer stage behind the brewery.

Lake Ann Brewing Co. is a fun spot to enjoy a brew and hear some amazing music—grab lunch/dinner next door at Stone Oven and bring it over. I talk food, music and restaurants with Matt all week.

