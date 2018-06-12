Keep Up With The Little Fleet’s Food Truck Rotation This Summer

The Little Fleet has no doubt become a staple of the Traverse City restaurant scene. But this summer, they’re doing things a little differently. Introducing the rotating spot: every two weeks, The Little Fleet will welcome a new food truck into their culinary circle. Coming from near and far, these trucks are wheeling in everything you could possibly crave.

Rockwich | June 4–17

Stop in for sandwiches that rock from the kitchen that rolls. This Traverse City-based food truck is serving quality, local goods in their unique, flavor-packed sandwiches. From compostable packaging to organic ingredients, they are dedicated to providing a quality experience for each and every Rockwich groupie. With ingredients like cherry-braised pork belly, truffle cheese, and creamy pumpkin seed pesto, there’s no doubt you’ll find something to rock your taste buds!

What the Truck | June 18–July 4

Hailing from Grand Rapids, this food truck hopes to show the masses that steamed hot dogs shouldn’t be your only sidewalk food option. From their beef bulgogi quesadillas to Thai chicken tacos, every item is made to order and each ingredient is sourced locally—if they can’t grow it themselves or get it from the Ingraberg Farms of Rockford, that is. Make sure to stop by for a taste of their fusion fare.

Betty’s Hot Dish | July 5–11, September 4–23

This food truck is a local favorite. Based out of Traverse City, Betty’s specialty is Southern-style comfort food with a modern twist. Their menu features po’ boys, jambalaya, award-winning chili, and original recipe, homemade soups. Each dish is made from scratch, so you can bet your bottom dollar everything will be just as fresh as it is delicious.

The Everyday Chef and Wife | July 12–22

This husband and wife couple will be driving up from Grand Rapids, bringing their upscale street food to town. With a rotating menu featuring edible cookie dough, vegan mac & cheese, and bahn mi fries, they’re clearly looking to impress.

Cheese Street | July 23–August 5

This truck is bringing back a childhood favorite—minus the individually-wrapped slices of American cheese. Let Cheese Street introduce you to grilled cheese’s more sophisticated older brother: the Mac Daddy. Oozing with gouda, cheddar, mac n’ cheese, and caramelized onions, it’s sure to make your mouth water. While you’re at it, try their homemade tomato basil soup or their parmesan garlic bread sticks. It’s like being a kid again, only better.

Note! We have a message out to Savage Burger, who is scheduled to be parked at The Little Fleet from August 6 through August 19. Stay tuned for more information and updates about the rotating food trucks at The Little Fleet.

