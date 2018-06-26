Tee See Tee Creates Limited-Edition Shirt for Keweenaw Disaster Relief

On June 17, a massive storm system flooded Houghton County on the Keweenaw Peninsula creating sinkholes and destroying roads. Tee See Tee in downtown Traverse City is helping out our fellow Michiganders by donating 100 percent of profits raised from the sale of the new Keweenaw Strong Tee to the Keweenaw Disaster Relief Fund.

“As Michiganders who treasure our time spent in the U.P. and value our friendships in the Keweenaw Peninsula, we created a limited edition T-shirt with the sole intention of raising as much money as we can to help rebuild,” says owner Beau Warren.

Keweenaw Coffee Works has donated a bag of coffee to the first 200 orders, and Tee See Tee invites more companies to join in. The T-shirts are pre-order and will not be shipping until early July. Pre-orders end July 1.

“More than anything else, the message I have received from people in Houghton County is ‘come visit,'” Beau says. “They want people to know they’re prepared and excited for tourists to visit, and as we all know here in Traverse City, tourism is what drives us all. If people cancel their trips Up North, these small businesses lose twice. Help them bounce back by visiting these awesome towns, shops, bars, restaurants, and people.”

Need another excuse to visit? The Keweenaw Brewfest is Saturday, August 25 and part of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the disaster relief fund. Tickets go on sale July 1 at 8 a.m.

